Confirmed April PlayStation Plus Games

The PlayStation Plus games have recently been announced. What was revealed were two new free games coming to PlayStation Plus subscribers. These games which were earlier leaked, have now been confirmed to be real. The first of which is Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. A few months ago, Sony provided PlayStation Plus subscribers with the Nathan Drake collection. Now subscribers will have the complete collection, with Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End rounding out Drake’s story.

Uncharted 4

It follows our hero Nathan Drake along with the rest of the gang; Sully, Elena, and Sam; Drake’s long lost brother, for one final time as they seek the lost treasure of Henry Avery. Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End provides a much grander, lengthier, and prettier experience from the other games in the series. Uncharted 4 is by far, one of the PlayStation best exclusives available. If at this point you still haven’t gotten your hands on it, now’s your time to do so.

The second game joining the lineup is Dirt Rally 2.0, an excellent off-road racing game. With all sports and other public gatherings currently on hold or canceled, this will be greatly be appreciated by sports and racing fans. The game focuses on rallying across many different countries and includes over 50 different cars to choose from. Fans of Racing should pick this one up while they still can.

These games will be available to download for PlayStation Plus subscribers from Tuesday, April 7th, until Monday, May 4th.