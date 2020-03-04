Skater XL Announced For PS4

It’s been ages since we’ve seen or heard from a AAA skateboarding game, but one game is coming out very soon called Skater XL.



Skater XL’s developer, Easy Day Studios has announced via a new trailer that their new game will be rolling to the PS4. This will be the first major skateboarding game available on the platform.



The game is already available via Steam on early access, but it will be an eventual full release on Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC and now the PS4.



The game is being touted as the first skateboarding game to be available in over a decade on all major gaming platforms. The last major release was EA’s Skate 3 back in 2010! This is pretty cool since most recent skateboarding games have only been available on mobile devices.



To check out more info about Skater XL, view the trailer and press release info posted down below.

“Easy Day Studios announced today that Skater XL, a game that delivers unparalleled access to skateboarding culture, is coming to PlayStation®4 Computer Entertainment System. Since its debut on Steam’s Early Access, Skater XL has spawned a massive community with more than 50,000 players in its Discord channel, thousands of “very positive” reviews on Steam and boasts several players who have more 1,000 hours of playtime. This highly passionate community has created thousands of video parts, mods, ‘fakeskate’ brands and even their own digital magazine. Their top request? – “Bring it to PlayStation 4!”



Skater XL will launch later this year on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Steam – making it the first skateboarding game to come to all major platforms in more than 10 years.

Skater XL is the first ever skateboarding title to give direct control of the feet and board at all times rather than canned trick animations, unlocking the creative potential of the player with sandbox-style gameplay. Create, combine, and style tricks as you hit iconic California locations where street legends have left their mark. Dive into the digital skate subculture with skate spots based on iconic real locations from the West Coast. With a huge modding community that has created thousands of maps, digital skate ezines, personal video parts, in-game brands, and contests, Skater XL celebrates the creativity and dedication of the skate community. “