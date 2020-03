Recently Capcom renewed a number of trademarks and have shown interest in remaking a number of games, but Resident Evil Code: Veronica X is apparently not on the list.

This news came from Ryan, who you might know as AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem, a gentleman who has previously released a number of accurate Resident Evil rumors.

Code Veronica remake is not in any form of production at this time, sorry to say. — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) February 29, 2020

Considering the PlayStation 2 version is available for PlayStation 4, heck, it’s even on sale for $7.49 instead of the usual $14.99, it isn’t terrible news either. Obviously this isn’t something set in stone either. The original version of Final Fantasy VII is also available for download like that, yet fans are still overjoyed waiting for the upcoming remake.

In addition to some fans being excited for the possibility of their favorite adventure, experience or game being reimagined, a good number of people are actually pleased with the news. As great as Resident Evil 2 and the upcoming Resident Evil 3 and Final Fantasy VII: Remake look, there is only so many times we can revisit the same situations. Sure, The Legend of Zelda is based off this core idea, but there will always be desire to see new classics or adventures to play and experience.