Remnant: From the Ashes ‘Swamps of Corsus’ DLC announced

Perfect World Entertainment and developer Gunfire Games announced today that Remnant: From the Ashes will be getting a new DLC that features epic bosses, side dungeons, and more.

The Swamps of Corsus DLC will launch for PC via Steam on April 28 for $9.99, followed by PS4 and Xbox One at a later date. For those who still haven’t owned the game, the base game and the Swamp of Corsus DLC will be bundled for $44.99.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Perfect World Entertainment:

Swamps of Corsus will deliver an upgraded version of the primordial world of Corsus with a swarm of new content, including three powerful weapons and mods, four challenging side dungeons, epic bosses and enemies and more. In addition, the DLC will unveil a new rogue-like game mode called “Survival Mode” that will have players start from nothing and fight for survival to acquire unique armor and over 50 new armor skins. Players will fight for their lives in an upgraded Swamps of Corsus and experience a new rogue-like game mode with Survival Mode. In the new mode, players will start their journey with just a pistol and some scrap. Those brave enough to take on this intense permadeath challenge will travel randomly through corrupted World Stones to different biomes seeking epic new rewards, all the while fighting to survive against insanely difficult bosses and enemies. Players that delve into the expanded Swamps of Corsus biome will find new story content, such as quests and events, a vast arsenal of powerful gear to collect – including weapons, armor, mods, and traits – along with plenty of tough enemies to take down.

Check out the announcement trailer below:

Remnant: From the Ashes is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Stay tuned for our coverage.