Final Fantasy 7 Remake Guide – Choosing the Right Outfit for Tifa

During the third chapter of Final Fantasy VII Remake, Tifa will ask Cloud what is his preferred look for your date. At this point, you’ll be given three options, which include “Something Mature,” “Something Sporty” and “Something Exotic.”

What you pick at that very moment will not be reflective until later in the game. To be exact, and this may contain spoilers, you will see the “look” that you want Tifa to have when you reach Chapter 9 during the events with Don Corneo. Your choice will only affect what Tifa will dress as and will not alter any scenes.

For Trophy hunters out there, there’s a trophy called “Dressed to the Nines” that can be unlocked by seeing all three dresses in actions. That means it may take at least three playthroughs altogether to unlock that particular trophy.

Here are the three unique outfits that Tifa will wear during the Don Corneo scene:

From left to right: Exotic, Sporty and Mature

