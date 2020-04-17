Observer: System Redux announced for PS5 and Xbox Series X

Bloober Team announced today that one of the next-gen titles coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X this holiday season is Observer: System Redux.

Observer: System Redux is a rebuilt version of the August 2017-released original with expanded gameplay and new story content. Gamers who missed out on the original release can play it on next-gen consoles later this year.

Here’s an overview of the game, via the Bloober Team:

Bloober Team has rebuilt its award-winning cyberpunk thriller, Observer, with augmented visuals, gameplay, and story as Observer: System Redux for next-generation consoles. Considered one of the scariest games currently available, and one the best cyberpunk games coming to next-generation consoles, System Redux is the definitive vision of this horror tale, coming for the 2020 holiday season. The unique blend of cyberpunk and horror in System Redux features Rutger Hauer in one of his last voice-acting roles (Dan Lazarski/Observer) and the team views the title as a tribute to the late film star. The game also stars Polish musician and actor Arkadiusz Jakubik as Janus Jukowski, a veteran struggling with early model cybernetics. While System Redux is a remaster of the original Observer, it features some completely new, never-seen-before story. Story The year is 2084. The future has turned out much darker than anyone could imagine. First, there was the Nanophage. A digital plague that killed thousands upon thousands of those who chose to augment their minds and bodies. Then came the War, leaving both the West and the East decimated and shattered. With no one left to seize power, corporations took over and forged their own crooked empires. You are a tool of corporate oppression. Feared and despised, you hack into the darkest corners of your suspects’ minds. You creep into their dreams, expose their fears, and extract whatever your investigation may require. You are an Observer. What is System Redux? Veteran Observers can dive deeper into this dystopian reality thanks to expanded gameplay and brand-new story content, while newcomers will get the chance to experience this cyberpunk thriller in all its chilling next-gen glory. Keep an eye out for more details on the enhancements in the coming weeks and months leading up to the premiere of next-generation consoles!

Check out the next-gen reveal trailer: