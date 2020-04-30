May PlayStation Plus Games Announced

It’s that time of the month for PlayStation to release its next line up of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers.

This month, however, it seems Sony has an odd inclination towards simulation games, as the two games that will be added this month on PlayStation Plus are Farming Simulator 19 and Cities: Skylines. Cities: Skylines is a stellar city-building simulation game. Players will immerse themselves in building a city of their own design with the tools readily available to them in the game. Players will also have full control in what kind of city they choose to build and what policies or rules they make, so building a city is sure to be an enjoyable experience.

Farming Simulator 19, on the other hand, will allow players to run a farming business of their own. Planting and harvesting crops, rearing livestock, and even upgrading your farm by expanding and spending money on better tools and machinery.

These two games will be available to PlayStation Plus members for free from May 5th to June 1st. Whereas this month’s games Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Dirt Rally 2.0, will leave no longer be free from May 4th so those still interested should grab it while they can.

While some may not be happy with next month’s selection, these two games are still pretty solid simulation games that I’m sure many others will enjoy.