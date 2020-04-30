Burnout Paradise Remastered launches June 19 for Switch

EA Games announced today that Burnout Paradise Remastered for Switch will launch on June 19 via the Nintendo eShop for $49.99.

Burnout Paradise Remastered for Switch is available now for pre-order via the Nintendo eShop. With the Switch version, players will experience sixty frames per second, high-resolution textures, as well as play all of the eight downloadable content packs.

Burnout Paradise Remastered first launched on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 back in March 2018. If you have missed it out or wanting to play it on-the-go, look forward to it this June.

