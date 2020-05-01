WRC 9 Shows Off New Zealand Gameplay Trailer

NACON and developer KT Racing have now shared with the world a new gameplay trailer for their upcoming WRC 9 video game.



The new trailer takes a look at WRC 9 as the cars race through the track in the beautiful country of New Zealand. It has also been confirmed that the game will be out for the PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles!



Aside from next gen consoles, the game will be coming out first on September 3rd, 2020 for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One platforms. The PC version is heading first to the Epic Games Store.

It has been several years since the rally circuit visited the country of New Zealand. The new track is based in the city of Auckland. You can read more about the addition of NZ in the press release info below.

“Roads in New-Zealand are amongst the most beautiful and the most appreciated in the Championship’s history.” tells Benoît Gomes, Lead Level Designer at KT Racing. “Famous for its fast chains of turns and a sustained pace rhythm, along with breath-taking landscapes, Rally New-Zealand truly offers a particular experience. A long preparation work allowed us to replicate, as closely as possible, the luxuriant vegetation, the light and unique ocean views, as well as the road’s topography and surfaces, mainly composed of gravel. We’re convinced that players will enjoy taking up this challenge as much as we did in WRC 9.” concludes Benoît Gomes.