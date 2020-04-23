Animal Crossing: New Horizons Version 1.2 Released; Adds New Venders and More

The highly anticipated Animal Crossing: New Horizons update is now available and with it a number of exciting changes.

Ver. 1.2.0 (Released April 22, 2020) The software has been updated if you see “Ver. 1.2.0” in the upper-right corner of the title screen. General updates The following visiting merchants can now visit the island. Leif (gardening shop) Redd (Jolly Redd’s Treasure Trawler) Added seasonal events. Addressed issues to further ensure an enjoyable gaming experience. Nintendo

Those familiar with Animal Crossing might recognize the name Redd. The fox runs an art shop and in addition to adding new items to decorate and enhance your home, the museum will also be changed to reflect his addition.

As for Leif, he was added in New Leaf, and is a flower vender. So if you’re hoping to make your town look nicer or just have a change of pace, you’ll have this cute character to look forward to.

These are just the start of a wide variety of things coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. If you want to see more of what to expect, check out the video above.