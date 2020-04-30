Assassin’s Creed Valhalla launches this Holiday for current and next-gen consoles

Ubisoft announced today that the highly-anticipated Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Uplay and Epic Games Store, and Google’s Stadia this Holiday season.

For gamers who will be getting the Xbox version, they will be able to play Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on either the Xbox One or Xbox Series X when the game becomes available. For PlayStation 5, it’s unclear whether Sony will have something similar to Microsoft’s “Smart Delivery” that allows players to play their games on both PS4 and PS5.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Ubisoft:

In Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, you are Eivor, a fierce Viking warrior raised on tales of battle and glory. Explore a dynamic and beautiful open world set against the brutal backdrop of England’s Dark Ages. Raid your enemies, grow your settlement, and build your political power in your quest to earn your place among the gods in Valhalla. Key Features

– Write Your Viking Saga – Advanced RPG mechanics allow you to shape the growth of your character and influence the world around you. With every choice you make, from political alliances and combat strategy to dialogue and gear progression, you will carve your own path to glory.

– Visceral Combat System – Dual-wield powerful weapons such as axes, swords, and even shields to relive the ruthless fighting style of the Viking warriors. Brutally decapitate your foes, vanquish them from afar, or stealthily assassinate targets with your hidden blade. Challenge yourself with the most varied collection of deadly enemies ever found in an Assassin’s Creed game.

– A Dark Age Open World – Sail from the harsh and mysterious shores of Norway to the beautiful but forbidding kingdoms of England and beyond. Immerse yourself in the Viking way of life through fishing, hunting, drinking games, and more.

– Lead Epic Raids – Launch massive assaults against Saxon troops and fortresses throughout England. Lead your clan in surprise attacks from your longship and pillage enemy territories to bring riches and resources back to your people.

– Grow Your Settlement – Construct and upgrade buildings that allow for deep customization, including a barracks, blacksmith, tattoo parlor, and more. Recruit new members to your clan and personalize your Viking experience.

– Mercenary Vikings – Create and customize a unique Viking raider within your clan and share it online with friends to use during their own raids.

Additionally, Ubisoft released details on the several editions Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will get when it launches this holiday:

Standard Edition

A copy of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Pre-order to get access to the bonus mission, “The Way of the Berserker.” Join a legendary Norse Berserker on his quest for revenge.

Gold Edition

A copy of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Pre-order to get access to the bonus mission, “The Way of the Berserker.” Join a legendary Norse Berserker on his quest for revenge.

– Pre-order to get access to the bonus mission, “The Way of the Berserker.” Join a legendary Norse Berserker on his quest for revenge. Season Pass – Get access to epic new content, explore new lands and discover new gear. Plus enjoy an immersive Story Mission, available at Launch.

Gold SteelBook Edition

A copy of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Pre-order to get access to the bonus mission, “The Way of the Berserker.” Join a legendary Norse Berserker on his quest for revenge.

– Pre-order to get access to the bonus mission, “The Way of the Berserker.” Join a legendary Norse Berserker on his quest for revenge. Season Pass – Get access to epic new content, explore new lands and discover new gear. Plus enjoy an immersive Story Mission, available at Launch.

– Get access to epic new content, explore new lands and discover new gear. Plus enjoy an immersive Story Mission, available at Launch. Gold SteelBook

Ultimate Edition

A copy of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Pre-order to get access to the bonus mission, “The Way of the Berserker.” Join a legendary Norse Berserker on his quest for revenge.

– Pre-order to get access to the bonus mission, “The Way of the Berserker.” Join a legendary Norse Berserker on his quest for revenge. Season Pass – Get access to epic new content, explore new lands and discover new gear. Plus enjoy an immersive Story Mission, available at Launch.

– Get access to epic new content, explore new lands and discover new gear. Plus enjoy an immersive Story Mission, available at Launch. Ultimate Pack – Strike fear into the hearts of your enemies, dominate raids and rivers with the set of items included in the Ultimate Pack.

Collector’s Edition

A copy of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Pre-order to get access to the bonus mission, “The Way of the Berserker.” Join a legendary Norse Berserker on his quest for revenge.

– Pre-order to get access to the bonus mission, “The Way of the Berserker.” Join a legendary Norse Berserker on his quest for revenge. Season Pass – Get access to epic new content, explore new lands and discover new gear. Plus enjoy an immersive Story Mission, available at Launch.

– Get access to epic new content, explore new lands and discover new gear. Plus enjoy an immersive Story Mission, available at Launch. Ultimate Pack – Strike fear into the hearts of your enemies, dominate raids and rivers with the set of items included in the Ultimate Pack.

– Strike fear into the hearts of your enemies, dominate raids and rivers with the set of items included in the Ultimate Pack. Collector’s Edition – Additionally, the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Collector’s Edition will include a range of high-quality collector’s Items.

Uplay+

A copy of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Pre-order to get access to the bonus mission, “The Way of the Berserker.” Join a legendary Norse Berserker on his quest for revenge.

– Pre-order to get access to the bonus mission, “The Way of the Berserker.” Join a legendary Norse Berserker on his quest for revenge. Season Pass – Get access to epic new content, explore new lands and discover new gear. Plus enjoy an immersive Story Mission, available at Launch.

– Get access to epic new content, explore new lands and discover new gear. Plus enjoy an immersive Story Mission, available at Launch. Ultimate Pack – Strike fear into the hearts of your enemies, dominate raids and rivers with the set of items included in the Ultimate Pack.

Find below the reveal trailer for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla launches for current and next-gen consoles this Holiday season. As soon as Ubisoft announces the release date, we’ll let you know. Stay tuned.