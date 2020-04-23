Animal Crossing: New Horizons – How to Find Leif

Today marks the beginning of Nature Day in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and after installing the latest update and logging in, new tasks and challenges await you. Among the most exciting in the addition of the ever friendly sloth Leif. But, with so many people new to the series, here is a small guide to make it easier to find and handle Leif.

Once the clock changes, you’ll be able to find Leif in front of Town Hall. He will explain that it is Nature Day and tell you about all the neat stuff he has. Right now it should be a couple shrubs and some flowers, plus the option to buy your weeds. While weeds are far from the best way to obtain cash in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, he will offer you double what the shops will as an added bonus.

While his role will slightly expand as time progresses, make sure to check him out and do the special Nature Day Nook Mile tasks. These will give massive rewards for making your town as bright and vibrant as you could want.