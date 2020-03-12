Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition announced

Nightdive Studios and Alcon Entertainment are pleased to announce Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition today, a remastered version of the 1997-released point-and-click adventure, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam.

According to Hollywood Reporter, Blade Runner is based on Ridley Scott’s 1982 cyberpunk noir – but not a direct adaptation of the film. Gamers will follow detective Ray Mccoy as he hunts down renegade replicants, or androids that look remarkably human, in a futuristic version of 2019 Los Angeles. The narrative of the game lines with the events of the film.

Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition will have a “polished and premium restoration” of the original game that is based on Nightdive Studios’ in-house KEX game engine, which is used to remaster games like Turok and System Shock. Players can look forward to updated character models, animations, and cutscenes, as well as widescreen support, keyboard, and controller customizations.

“Blade Runner is still a jaw-dropping achievement on every level, so while we’re using KEX to upgrade the graphics and respectfully elevate the gaming experience in a way you’ve never seen before, we’re still preserving Westwood’s vision and gameplay in all its glory,” says Nightdive CEO Stephen Kick. “While you can enjoy the benefits of playing the game on modern hardware, the game should look and feel not as it was, but as glorious as you remember it being.”

Those looking forward to playing the original can purchase the 1997-released Blade Runner for PC via GOG.