This Week’s New Releases 3/15 – 3/21; Doom Eternal, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and More

Last week rough for a number of reasons and it doesn’t look like the rest of March will be much of an improvement but at least we will have plenty of awesome distractions. On one end of the spectrum we have the highly anticipated release of Doom Eternal and rerelease of Doom 64 and on the other end is Animal Crossing: New Horizons, along with MLB The Show 20 and plenty more.

After taking a brief delay, Doom Eternal is back and is looking to be one of the best titles of 2020. Not only does it have the previous title to back it up, every action packed scene we’ve seen screams awesome and we can’t wait to see how it delivers in the end. And, in the event it doesn’t, Doom 64 is returning to give us a guaranteed awesome Doom experience.

On the other end we have the always cheerful and only sometimes frustrating Animal Crossing: New Horizons also set to release. Players have already got the system and can’t wait to see all the changes, familiar faces and new experiences await in the highly anticipated sequel.

Finally, for some crazy reason R.B.I. Baseball 20 is releasing on the same day as MLB the Show 20. Not only has MLB the Show consistently been an amazing baseball simulator, it has shown just how bad others are. However, given that it is currently an exclusive, I guess it makes sense to give baseball fans something to play.

But if you want to know how you’re spending the week, the full list is below:

Monday 3/16

The Strange Realm Of Mine (Switch)

WoMen In Science (PC)

Democratic Socialism Simulator (PC)

Where In The World Is Carmen Sandiego? (PC)

Tuesday 3/17

MLB The Show 20 (PS4)

R.B.I Baseball 20 (PS4/Switch/PC/XBO)

La-Mulana 1 & 2 (PS4/Switch/XBO)

Kamiko (PS4)

Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package (PS4)

Wednesday 3/18

Dunk Lords (PC)

Dwarf Shop (PC)

Thursday 3/19

lttle Dew 2+ (Switch)

Friday 3/20