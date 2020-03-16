Control Latest Trailer Showcases The Foundation Expansion

After earning tons of positive buzz, an editor’s choice award from us, and plenty more, players have been anxiously awaiting the release of Control‘s first DLC expansion, The Foundation. Since the reveal we haven’t heard much beyond when it’s releasing and that it will continue the story, until now.

While The Foundation doesn’t showcase too much in the 1 minute long trailer, it does show that Control is staying true to what made the original so interesting. Not only does it reaffirm it takes place after the events of the game, so don’t watch unless you want to see some rather large spoilers, seeing Jesse make full use of her skills is a delightful way to show just how crazy the upcoming battles will be.

Some of the things shown include a new giant boss, possibly a new object of power, all while we learn more about the mysterious board of director’s. It looks to be exciting and ideally it will deliver the same amazing experience the official overview suggests.

The Foundation will delve into the history of the Oldest House. At the request of the ever-mysterious Board, Jesse must explore what lies beneath the Bureau as she returns order to the Foundation and the Oldest House itself. Expect things to get weird. Control Blog Post

Along with the expansion, the YouTube video also mentions a couple quality of life updates. These include a shield rush ability and the power to reassign ability points.

Those interested will be able to check it out on March 26, 2020 on PlayStation 4 and on PC via the Epic Game Store. For Xbox One owners, you’ll be able to experience the expansion a bit later on June 25, 2020. Finally, the second expansion, AWE, is still on track to release Mid-2020.