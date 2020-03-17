The Division 2 now available on Stadia

Ubisoft is pleased to announce today that Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, as well the recently released Warlords of New York expansion are now available on Stadia.

On the Stadia version of The Division 2, players will be able to cross-play with Windows PC, allowing Division agents playing on Stadia and PC to play together. In order to experience cross-play capabilities, players must link their Uplay account with their Stadia account. In addition to cross-play, cross-progression will let players carry their agent progression across both Stadia and PC. Players must own a Stadia and PC version of the game for cross-progression to occur.

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 takes full advantage of Stadia’s unique features, including Stream Connect. Exclusively available on Stadia, the feature allows players to share their screen in real-time with co-op teammates. Players will be able to see the vantage points of up to three co-op players at the same time. Seeing other players’ point of view eases the tactical communication between teammates, allowing players to collaborate like never before.

For players with a Stadia Pro subscription, along with the necessary bandwidth and display, 4K and HDR are fully supported.

The Division 2 is available now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia.