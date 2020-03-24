Grandia HD Collection Remaster getting a new update today

GungHo Online Entertainment America announced today that a new update for Grandia HD Collection on Switch, and Grandia HD Remaster and Grandia II HD Remaster for PC will be available today.

The new patch, update 1.01.00 will implement Japanese language support, improved frame rate optimization, enhanced visual effects, additional bug fixes and more. To get the update, make sure you are connected online.

In addition, GRANDIA HD Collection(Switch), GRANDIA HD Remaster(PC), and GRANDIA II HD Remaster(PC) are now available in Japan.

Find below the patch notes for Grandia HD Collection update:

Grandia

New Features Full Japanese support has been added.

Bug Fixes Fix to screen flash before entering battle. Fixes to BGM and SFX on Pirate Island. Fix to language setting application when Grandia is launched. Fix to the train smoke appearing pixelated in the Parm Train Station. Fix to Justin’s portrait being displayed instead of Liete on the menu screen. Fix to text box graphic displaying items and moves in battle. Fix to missing subtitles in Leen’s dialogue while in the J Base. Fixes to translations in Japanese, French, and German. Fix to Justin’s pixelated sprite in Underground Ruins. Fix to purple bubble that appears when using Baobab Fruit, Ultra Potion, Golden Potion, Paralyze Mushroom, or Yellow Medicine in battle. Fix to NPC on screen after leaving the scene in Gumbo Village. Fix to visual effect for Resurrect Potion. Fixes to item and enemy sprites in Typhoon Tower and Mt. Typhoon. Fixes to Mio’s sprite appearing pixelated in the Garlyle Base. Fix to language setting application when Grandia is launched. Other bugs fixes have been made.



Grandia II