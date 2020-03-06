Amnesia: Rebirth coming out this Fall

A decade following the release of Frictional Games’ Amnesia: The Dark Descent, a new game is coming out this Fall, titled Amnesia: Rebirth.

In Amnesia: Rebirth, fans can look forward to a new protagonist, a new setting, a new story, but built on from what the developers have learned from the original game.

Here’s what Frictional Games have to say, via a statement from PlayStation Blog:

As you might expect from a Frictional game, we’re not simply going for a carnival attraction of jumpscares. Amnesia: Rebirth is an emotionally harrowing journey — something different, something less predictable. It will test you in ways you haven’t experienced before, and will make you think about the things that really scare you. When Amnesia: The Dark Descent came out, we loved to hear the player feedback that said people couldn’t get through the game because they were too scared to continue. But, these days, simple horror isn’t enough. We want to take you beyond horror and out the other side — and see whether you’ll stand the weight of what we put you through. Amnesia: Rebirth will be available later this year. Let’s see if you can bear it.

Check out the announcement trailer below: