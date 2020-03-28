Square Enix Announces New Update On Final Fantasy VII Remake Physical Copies

Square Enix has announced an updated statement about physical copies of Final Fantasy VII Remake being available on April 10th, 2020.



Due to the Coronavirus, many people might not be able to pick up their physical copy of Final Fantasy VII Remake. This is thanks to many countries being in lockdown meaning games stores cannot open.



That said, the official release date for the game will still be April 10th. The digital release of the game will be unaffected at this time.



The game has gone gold so it’s finished and ready for distribution. If you want to read Square Enix’s full statement, read the details posted below.

“As we prepare for the release of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE on April 10, we wanted to keep you updated on how the proactive measures being taken to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus are likely to affect the distribution and retail landscape in western regions at launch.

As you will be aware, many countries are limiting entry or closing their national and state borders and restricting the distribution and delivery of non-essential items. Understandably these restrictions are being implemented so that essential items can reach their destination as fast as possible.

This does not mean that box copies of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE will not be dispatched, it just means that we cannot control the date the game may arrive.

In many countries and states, retail stores are closing to help with social distancing measures. If you placed a pre-order with one of these retailers, we advise you to check their websites for the latest information about the status of pre-orders, as well as pick-up and/or delivery information. Please ensure your mailing address and contact details are up to date, as some retailers have begun contacting customers with delivery updates.

Finally, we are currently making arrangements to ensure that pre-orders from the SQUARE ENIX STORE reach you by April 10.

We are working hard to ensure as many of you as possible can play the game on April 10 and will update further when we have more information.

Thank you for your continued support and most importantly, stay safe.“