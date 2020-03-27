Outer Wilds Releases On Steam In June

Publisher Annapurna Interactive has recently announced that Outer Wilds; the sci-fi puzzler set in space, would be coming to Steam June 18th.

For those who know nothing of Outer Wilds, it is a sci-fi puzzler set in space. The premise sets you as the newest recruit of Outer Wilds Ventures, as the sun goes supernova every 22 minutes. Players will loop the 22 minutes each time, while finding clues to the source and putting a stop to it. Since its debut last year, it’s become critically acclaimed and won many awards including some game of the year awards.

The game’s key features and trailer can be seen below:

Outer Wilds Details

Key Features

Welcome to the Space Program! – You’re the newest recruit of Outer Wilds Ventures, a fledgling space program searching for answers in a strange, constantly evolving solar system.

– You’re the newest recruit of Outer Wilds Ventures, a fledgling space program searching for answers in a strange, constantly evolving solar system. Mysteries of the Solar System… – What lurks in the heart of the ominous Dark Bramble? Who built the alien ruins on the Moon? Can the endless time loop be stopped? Answers await you in the most dangerous reaches of space.

– What lurks in the heart of the ominous Dark Bramble? Who built the alien ruins on the Moon? Can the endless time loop be stopped? Answers await you in the most dangerous reaches of space. A World That Changes Over Time – The planets of Outer Wilds are packed with hidden locations that change with the passage of time. Visit an underground city of before it’s swallowed by sand, or explore the surface of a planet as it crumbles beneath your feet. Every secret is guarded by hazardous environments and natural catastrophes.

– The planets of Outer Wilds are packed with hidden locations that change with the passage of time. Visit an underground city of before it’s swallowed by sand, or explore the surface of a planet as it crumbles beneath your feet. Every secret is guarded by hazardous environments and natural catastrophes. Grab Your Intergalactic Hiking Gear! – Strap on your hiking boots, check your oxygen levels, and get ready to venture into space. Use a variety of unique gadgets to probe your surroundings, track down mysterious signals, decipher ancient alien writing, and roast the perfect marshmallow.

The game was previously an Epic Games Store exclusive when it launched on May 28th last year. Now Steam players will able to enjoy the game as well as it reaches a broader audience, come June 18th.

Outer Wilds is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store.