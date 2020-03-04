Castlevania: Symphony of the Night now available for iOS and Android

Konami released today the mobile version of the critically-acclaimed Castlevania: Symphony of the Night for both iOS and Android devices via Google Play for $2.99.

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night first appeared on PlayStation back in 1997, followed by a Sega Saturn version in June 1998. A PSP version was later launched in October 2007, followed by the Xbox 360 version, and a PS4 version that in October 2018.

For gamers who have missed out the original release, now is the time to play it for a very low price.

Find below the overview of the game, via its store pages:

The iconic game from the beloved Castlevania series finally comes to mobile. This direct port of the classic console action RPG lets you jump, dash and slash your way through Dracula’s vast castle as Alucard while encountering a unique array of enemies and characters along the way.



Rediscover the world of Castlevania with one of its original groundbreaking games and renowned music and graphics.



Key Features



– Fully compatible with game controllers.

– New continue feature.

– Unlock achievements with hard-fought battle milestones.

– Available in six languages: English, Japanese, German, French, Italian, and Spanish.

Check back with us later this week for our coverage of Castlevania: Symphony of the Night for iOS devices. Stay tuned.