Halo: The Master Chief Collection for PC gets Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary

Play the game that started it all in 4K resolution, 60 frames per seconds, and more

Microsoft and developer 343 Industries are pleased to announce today that Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary is available now for PC via the Halo: The Master Chief Collection for both Steam and Microsoft Store.

Players who have purchased Halo: The Master Chief Collection will be able to download the first game following the release of Halo Reach several months ago. With the first Halo game now out, it’s a matter of months now before Halo 2, 3, and 4 finally lands on PC.

Here’s an overview of the game, via its Steam page listing:

Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary comes to PC as the second installment of Halo: The Master Chief Collection. Now optimized for PC, relive the spectacularly remastered edition of the original Halo campaign, created in celebration of the 10th anniversary of one of the most beloved franchises in gaming history. After crash-landing on a mysterious ringworld known as Halo, the Master Chief is tasked with helping the remaining humans survive against the overwhelming Covenant forces. While doing so, he and Cortana uncover Halo’s dark secret and fight to protect all life in the galaxy.



Key Features

– PC Settings / Optimizations: Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary is now optimized for PC and looking better than ever at up to 4K UHD and at 60-plus frames per second. Other PC native settings include customizable mouse and keyboard support, ultrawide support, FOV customization, and more.

– Campaign: Experience the second chapter in the Halo saga and fight your way as the Master Chief through 10 unforgettable missions.

– Anniversary Features: Toggle between the remastered graphics in the Anniversary edition and the graphics from the original Halo: Combat Evolved campaign.

– Multiplayer: Continue your Halo adventure with Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary‘s iconic multiplayer featuring an updated progression system and over 19 unforgettable maps.



Check out the launch trailer below: