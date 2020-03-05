Prinny 1•2: Exploded and Reloaded announced for Nintendo Switch this Fall

NIS America is pleased to announce today that the two Prinny games that were previously released on PSP will be coming to Switch this Fall via a collection called Prinny 1•2: Exploded and Reloaded.

Prinny 1•2: Exploded and Reloaded will feature both Prinny 1: Can I Really Be the Hero? and Prinny 2: Dawn of Operation Panties, Dood!, which were originally released for PSP. All of its previously released DLCs will be included as well.

Fans can now pre-order the “Just Desserts Edition” of the game at NIS America Store for $59.99. It will feature a copy of the game, a collector’s box, Prinny’s Scrapbook of Memories,” “Prinny’s Awesome Mix,” a “Can I Really Be a Prinny Block?,” and an “Asagi Wars EX Alpha Championship Poster.”

Here’s an overview of the Collection, via NIS America:

Prinny 1: Can I Really Be the Hero?



Master Etna demands the ultimate dessert, and it is up to a legion of lowly Prinnies to make it! Jump, slash, and combo your way through different stages of the Netherworld, devastate enemies and bosses with special attacks, and encounter both new and familiar faces in this explosive action adventure from the twisted minds behind the Disgaea series!



Prinny 2: Dawn of Operation Panties, Dood!



When the mysterious Phantom Thief steals Master Etna’s panties, the Prinny horde must rise up once again to retrieve them… or suffer the consequences! Slash and Hip Pound your way through chaotic stages full of devilish foes, and build up the Combo Gauge to unleash powerful moves like Prinny Cyclone and Prinnykaze. Also, dive into the bonus story of the OTHER protagonist(?) of the Disgaea games and claim your glory with Asagi Wars: Vengeance of Asagi!



Key Features



– Two in One…and More! – Two action-packed chapters of Prinny’s rise to become a hero, plus an expansive post-game chapter featuring… Asagi!?… Who was that again?

– The Netherworld, Only Better – All the dark comedy and explosive action you love from the Disgaea series, now with newly remastered graphics.

– Prinny Power – Jump, slash, explode, and Hip Pound your way through chaotic and vivid levels, and unleash powerful special moves to devastate your enemies!

In addition, NIS America also released the announcement trailer for Prinny 1•2: Exploded and Reloaded for the Switch below: