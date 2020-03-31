The Outer Worlds for Switch gets a release date

Obsidian Entertainment is pleased to reveal today the release date for The Outer Worlds for the Nintendo Switch.

The Outer Worlds for Switch will release on June 5 for $59.99. When the game launches in about two months, the game will be available in both physical cartridge and as a digital download. A day-one update is expected, which could take roughly six gigabytes of space and it should pretty much improve the overall experience by adding high-resolution textures, various gameplay optimizations, and more.

Gamers who missed out the console release back in October 2019, definitely consider the Switch version as you can play the game on-the-go, wherever, and whenever. Though, we are hoping it will be smooth as butter when it launches.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Nintendo’s listing:

The Outer Worlds is a new single-player sci-fi RPG from Obsidian Entertainment and Private Division. As you explore a space colony, the character you decide to become will determine how this player-driven story unfolds. In the corporate equation for the colony, you are the unplanned variable.

The Outer Worlds is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Check back with us near the release date for our review coverage of the Switch version. Stay tuned.