Minecraft Dungeons release date revealed

Microsoft and developer Mojang announced today the release date for Minecraft Dungeons for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Switch and PC.

Minecraft Dungeons is an all-new action-adventure game set in the Minecraft universe. Minecraft fans can look forward to Minecraft Dungeons this May 26.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Microsoft:

Fight your way through an all-new action-adventure game, inspired by classic dungeon crawlers and set in the Minecraft universe! Brave the dungeons alone, or team up with friends! Up to four players can battle together through action-packed, treasure-stuffed, wildly varied levels – all in an epic quest to save the villagers and take down the evil Arch-Illager! Discover a trove of powerful new weapons and items that will help you defeat ruthless swarms of new-and-nasty mobs. Fight or flee through canyons, swamps and—of course—mines! Any adventurer brave or foolish enough to explore this blocky and beautiful world will need to come prepared. So quickly, gear up!



Key Features

– Dungeon Creeper! Battle new-and-nasty mobs in this all-new action-adventure, inspired by classic dungeon crawlers.

– Multiplayer! Up to four players can team up and fight together in co-op mode.

– Power Up! Unlock dozens of unique items and weapon enchantments for devastating special attacks.

– Options! Personalize your character, then fight up-close and personal with melee swings, hang back with ranged attacks, or tank your way through swarms of mobs, shielded by heavy armour!

– Epicness! Explore treasure-stuffed levels in a quest to take down the evil Arch-Illager!

– Mojang! The first stand-alone game developed by Mojang and set in the Minecraft universe since… well, Minecraft!

Gather your friends and gear up for adventure: Minecraft Dungeons is coming out May 26th on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows, Xbox One and Xbox Game Pass! Pre-order your copy now:



↣ https://t.co/A2UnaxJtzy ↢ pic.twitter.com/q9VTPXs2Ps — Minecraft Dungeons (@dungeonsgame) March 31, 2020

Check back with us near the release date for our review coverage. Stay tuned.