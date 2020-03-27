CD Projekt Red Raises A Substantial Sum of Money to Fight COVID-19

As COVID-19 continues to grow beyond that disease that is ruining everything you enjoy to a legitimate threat that you should be concerned about, a number of companies have stepped up, a group that now included CD Projekt Red.

Earlier today, Joint CEO and co-founder of CD Projekt, Marcin Iwinski, shared on LinkedIn the company was able to raise a total of 4 million PLN to fight COVID-19.

Collaborating with Fundacja Wielka Orkiestra Świątecznej Pomocy, an established Polish NGO with over 20 years of medical equipment fundraising history, today we donated a sum of 4 million PLN to combat the spread of COVID-19 in Poland. The company’s Board of Directors and major shareholders donated 2 million PLN, with another 2 million PLN donated by the company itself. We’d like to thank all the brave souls who fight for our well-being every day and hope these funds help in your effort to rid us of the virus. Marcin Iwinski via LinkedIn

At the current exchange rate, 4 million PLN comes out to being about just under $950,000 or roughly €840,000. Needless to say, it’s a substantial donation and shows just how much CD Projekt wants to help.