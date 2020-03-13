Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath HD for Switch getting physical edition on May 26

Comes in both Standard and Limited Edition

Microids announced today that a physical edition of Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath HD for the Nintendo Switch will be released on May 26 in North America and May 28 in Europe in both Standard and Limited Editions.

According to Microids, the limited edition will include a physical copy of the game, an exclusive box with lenticular, a “Fuzzle” key chain, and a set of stickers.

Please note that the digital version of Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath HD is available now for the Switch via the Nintendo eShop for $23.99. Those who have missed the original release, definitely check out the Switch version.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Nintendo:

In the dusty, undeveloped wastelands of Western Mudos, cantankerous townsfolk find their settlements besieged by belligerent outlaws. Along comes Stranger, a tall, dark and enigmatic bounty hunter with a mission to capture troublemakers and scoundrels and return them to civilized townships for incarceration. But Stranger is keeping a secret and needs expensive surgery to survive. In his quest to earn enough Moolah, Stranger reluctantly accepts the ultimate bounty from the owner of the Mongo River and suddenly his adventure takes a very different turn.

Find below the limited edition trailer for Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath HD: