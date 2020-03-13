Nioh 2 – How to Defeat Yatsu-no-Kami

Yatsu-no-Kami is an important boss due to the simple fact it rounds out the tutorial aspect of Nioh 2. Mezuki plays into the dodge mentality most players start with, this builds to using counters against Enenra and concludes with Yatsu-no-Kami teaching you the importance of blocking and Ki management. Once you understand this simple lesson, it’s actually one of the easiest bosses in all of Nioh 2.

General tips

While every boss has their own specific details, which are detailed below, these tips are designed to give you additional insight into how to improve at Nioh 2 in general.

You always get three elixirs on spawn. There is no reason to be frugal with that amount.

Spear is the easiest weapon to use

Once you have a bosses move set down, don’t be afraid to invest in additional supplies to come out ahead

Most fights follow a predictable arc. Dropping the bosses Ki down to zero typically causes them to enter the other world phase and dropping it to zero again will bring them out. There is also a timer but it’s good to know when these phases are going to take place.

Build around your play style or where you fall short. If you lose in the other world, increase your resistance there. If you can’t manage your Ki due to blocking, increase your toughness.

Typically the best way to block attacks is to do it before you take each hit, over holding the button down. Certain attacks have enough of a delay that you can actually block, wait to regain your Ki and then block again to withstand attacks.

As you progress, look into useful abilities like sloth to help you overcome tricky parts.

Don’t be afraid to use summons. Regardless of what people say, Nioh 2 is not a super easy game and there is no shame in using any and all mechanics to your advantage.

You can also find more general tips here.

How to Defeat Yatsu-no-Kami

As mentioned above, most of this fight will come down to blocking, maintaining proper distance and maximizing distance. Almost every attack, regardless of timing, is easily blocked and there isn’t enough momentum to make it challenging to maintain your Ki. As a result, most attacks are one offs and can be met with your own attack.

The hardest move to deal with is the red charge attack where Yatsu-no-Kami slithers towards you. I found blocking and then dodging to the side and moving back is all you need to do to avoid taking damage. After that it is really just playing smart, avoiding the grab and limiting your aggression.