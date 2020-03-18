Nioh 2 – How to Defeat Lady Osakabe

Lady Osakabe offers us another huge boss that is rather easy, at least if you have decent skills in Nioh 2. After most fights coming down to, quite honestly, how well you can manipulate stats, build your samurai, get lucky, find aid and unlock skills, this one returns us to a simpler time when you either burst counter or lose. Naturally, this can make her hard but we can help with that.

General tips

While every boss has their own specific details, which are detailed below, these tips are designed to give you additional insight into how to improve at Nioh 2 in general.

You always get three elixirs on spawn. There is no reason to be frugal with that amount.

Spear is the easiest weapon to use

Once you have a bosses move set down, don’t be afraid to invest in additional supplies to come out ahead

Most fights follow a predictable arc. Dropping the bosses Ki down to zero typically causes them to enter the other world phase and dropping it to zero again will bring them out. There is also a timer but it’s good to know when these phases are going to take place.

Build around your play style or where you fall short. If you lose in the other world, increase your resistance there. If you can’t manage your Ki due to blocking, increase your toughness.

Typically the best way to block attacks is to do it before you take each hit, over holding the button down. Certain attacks have enough of a delay that you can actually block, wait to regain your Ki and then block again to withstand attacks.

As you progress, look into useful abilities like sloth to help you overcome tricky parts.

Don’t be afraid to use summons. Regardless of what people say, Nioh 2 is not a super easy game and there is no shame in using any and all mechanics to your advantage.

You can also find more general tips here.

How to Defeat Lady Osakabe

The only way to damage Lady Osakabe is by defeating her various limbs, which lowers her Ki, ultimately leading to you having an opportunity to damage her directly. Not only is this surprisingly difficult, at least if you approach it the most direct way, it’s one fight that hinges on burst counters.

When push comes to shove, all you need to do is bait Lady Osakabe to do her red lunge attack. This is extremely forgiving in regards to burst counter timing and disables it long enough to essentially kill it. By doing this you can eliminate most of the difficulty, with the rest of it going away if you yokai shift during her other world part.