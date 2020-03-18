Nioh 2 – How to Defeat Shuten Doji

In so many ways Shuten Doji is a scary boss in Nioh 2. There is the build up, situation, backstory and story conventions of crazy drunks that somehow have amazing fighting skills and then there is the reality that this is a pretty basic fight. What makes Shuten Doji hard is the amount of damage but with enough defense you can actually easily beat him.

General tips

While every boss has their own specific details, which are detailed below, these tips are designed to give you additional insight into how to improve at Nioh 2 in general.

You always get three elixirs on spawn. There is no reason to be frugal with that amount.

Spear is the easiest weapon to use

Once you have a bosses move set down, don’t be afraid to invest in additional supplies to come out ahead

Most fights follow a predictable arc. Dropping the bosses Ki down to zero typically causes them to enter the other world phase and dropping it to zero again will bring them out. There is also a timer but it’s good to know when these phases are going to take place.

Build around your play style or where you fall short. If you lose in the other world, increase your resistance there. If you can’t manage your Ki due to blocking, increase your toughness.

Typically the best way to block attacks is to do it before you take each hit, over holding the button down. Certain attacks have enough of a delay that you can actually block, wait to regain your Ki and then block again to withstand attacks.

As you progress, look into useful abilities like sloth to help you overcome tricky parts.

Don’t be afraid to use summons. Regardless of what people say, Nioh 2 is not a super easy game and there is no shame in using any and all mechanics to your advantage.

You can also find more general tips here.

How to Defeat Shuten Doji

The best way to defeat Shuten Doji is to just keep at range and bait his attacks. Often times he will take it, make a few massive swings and either be open or make it easier to find a way to hit him. Over time he will also get drunk and pass out for a brief period, essentially giving you free hits.

Where you need to be careful is when his gourd is covered in crystals. He will become a bit more aggressive, though you can easily break it and punish him for getting smart.