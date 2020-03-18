Nioh 2 – How to Defeat Yokai Tokichiro and Kashin Koji

As Nioh 2‘s story builds up to an epic climax with Tokichiro and Kashin Koji (the old yokai that appears from time to time), it follows the tradition of JRPG boss fights. Here you have to survive a three phrase fight that can be overwhelming, though none of the bosses are particularly beefy.

General tips

While every boss has their own specific details, which are detailed below, these tips are designed to give you additional insight into how to improve at Nioh 2 in general.

You always get three elixirs on spawn. There is no reason to be frugal with that amount.

Spear is the easiest weapon to use

Once you have a bosses move set down, don’t be afraid to invest in additional supplies to come out ahead

Most fights follow a predictable arc. Dropping the bosses Ki down to zero typically causes them to enter the other world phase and dropping it to zero again will bring them out. There is also a timer but it’s good to know when these phases are going to take place.

Build around your play style or where you fall short. If you lose in the other world, increase your resistance there. If you can’t manage your Ki due to blocking, increase your toughness.

Typically the best way to block attacks is to do it before you take each hit, over holding the button down. Certain attacks have enough of a delay that you can actually block, wait to regain your Ki and then block again to withstand attacks.

As you progress, look into useful abilities like sloth to help you overcome tricky parts.

Don’t be afraid to use summons. Regardless of what people say, Nioh 2 is not a super easy game and there is no shame in using any and all mechanics to your advantage.

You can also find more general tips here.

How to Defeat Yokai Tokichiro

Tokichiro in his yokai form relies rather heavily on lightning and fire damage. Considering we went this far without seeing any reason to bother with lightning, it makes sense this is his stronger side and will basically debuff you to death. If you don’t let it, this fight is basically a repeat of the first one, just with more elemental damage.

How to Defeat Kashin Koji

After this fight you need to finally defeat Kashin Koji. This is actually a pretty easy fight, you just need to win twice. The main thing is, he doesn’t have much health and has very obvious openings. You want to let him attack and then punish any mistakes he makes. It’s enough to make him doable with two or three elixirs, assuming you did really poorly before him. Just keep in mind he gets up after the first defeat.