Nioh 2 – How to Defeat Kasha

Kasha is probably the only boss in Nioh 2 that can either be a nightmare or fairly doable. This all starts by the realization she will have a lot of fire power and multiple quick attacks, similar to the wheelmonk enemies you faced earlier in the level, but she isn’t anywhere near as cheap. That being said, you can expect a fair amount of fire and problems, assuming you handle this fight incorrectly.

General tips

While every boss has their own specific details, which are detailed below, these tips are designed to give you additional insight into how to improve at Nioh 2 in general.

You always get three elixirs on spawn. There is no reason to be frugal with that amount.

Spear is the easiest weapon to use

Once you have a bosses move set down, don’t be afraid to invest in additional supplies to come out ahead

Most fights follow a predictable arc. Dropping the bosses Ki down to zero typically causes them to enter the other world phase and dropping it to zero again will bring them out. There is also a timer but it’s good to know when these phases are going to take place.

Build around your play style or where you fall short. If you lose in the other world, increase your resistance there. If you can’t manage your Ki due to blocking, increase your toughness.

Typically the best way to block attacks is to do it before you take each hit, over holding the button down. Certain attacks have enough of a delay that you can actually block, wait to regain your Ki and then block again to withstand attacks.

As you progress, look into useful abilities like sloth to help you overcome tricky parts.

Don’t be afraid to use summons. Regardless of what people say, Nioh 2 is not a super easy game and there is no shame in using any and all mechanics to your advantage.

How to Defeat Kasha

Before fighting Kasha I strongly recommend getting as much fire resistance as you possibly can. With enough her flames lose most of their bite and it makes for a much easier experience. That said, she is still very threatening even without having to worry about being burned to death.

The best strategy to defeat Kasha is to focus on her wheels. If you break the stones you interrupt her and your end goal is to drop her defense for easy attacks. Another thing that works for and against you is her grab. Unlike most of them, this one actually does very little damage to you and instead largely heals her. So it won’t be the end if you get hit, though it will make things longer and increase your chances of losing.

Ultimately, your best strategy is focus on Ki management. No matter what you do, you can not allow yourself to run out of Ki while standing in flames. It has happened a couple times and you take an astronomical amount of damage for a seemingly careless mistake. Outside of that, wait for her to do a move that is more involved and hit her with sloth. It will allow you to reach her and do damage without worrying too much about retaliation. If done correctly, you should break the stones on her wheels, stun her and get more hits in or leave allowing yourself ample time to recover Ki.