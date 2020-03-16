Nioh 2 – How to Defeat Gyuki

Similar to Gyuki’s non-boss counterpart, he looks more threatening than he actually is. Not only is this one of the slowest moving bosses in Nioh 2, it’s one where the optional AI summons can be invaluable. Especially if you just want to overwhelm and defeat Gyuki without breaking a sweat.

General tips

While every boss has their own specific details, which are detailed below, these tips are designed to give you additional insight into how to improve at Nioh 2 in general.

You always get three elixirs on spawn. There is no reason to be frugal with that amount.

Spear is the easiest weapon to use

Once you have a bosses move set down, don’t be afraid to invest in additional supplies to come out ahead

Most fights follow a predictable arc. Dropping the bosses Ki down to zero typically causes them to enter the other world phase and dropping it to zero again will bring them out. There is also a timer but it’s good to know when these phases are going to take place.

Build around your play style or where you fall short. If you lose in the other world, increase your resistance there. If you can’t manage your Ki due to blocking, increase your toughness.

Typically the best way to block attacks is to do it before you take each hit, over holding the button down. Certain attacks have enough of a delay that you can actually block, wait to regain your Ki and then block again to withstand attacks.

As you progress, look into useful abilities like sloth to help you overcome tricky parts.

Don’t be afraid to use summons. Regardless of what people say, Nioh 2 is not a super easy game and there is no shame in using any and all mechanics to your advantage.

You can also find more general tips here.

How to Defeat Gyuki

You should always start this fight by summoning some assistance, as this will do wonders to distract Gyuki. While this advice honestly holds true for every boss, this fight is a little different as Gyuki quite simply can’t deal with two major threats, at two different places, at the same time. Ideally this will allow you to sneak behind and damage its legs to stun and get a lot of free damage.

When you’re alone or at least have Gyuki’s attention, just play smart. It doesn’t attack often enough to overwhelm most players and things are simply to the point of blocking your way to victory. Finally, make sure to trick Gyuki to charge and hit the dam for an easy trophy.