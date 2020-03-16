Nioh 2 – How to Defeat Ryomen Sukuna

If you played the last chance demo for Nioh 2, then you should already know the terror of Ryomen Sukuna. Thankfully, this is a boss that is easy, provided you can keep your cool. That is, assuming you don’t just die to arrow fire or elemental damage.

General tips

While every boss has their own specific details, which are detailed below, these tips are designed to give you additional insight into how to improve at Nioh 2 in general.

You always get three elixirs on spawn. There is no reason to be frugal with that amount.

Spear is the easiest weapon to use

Once you have a bosses move set down, don’t be afraid to invest in additional supplies to come out ahead

Most fights follow a predictable arc. Dropping the bosses Ki down to zero typically causes them to enter the other world phase and dropping it to zero again will bring them out. There is also a timer but it’s good to know when these phases are going to take place.

Build around your play style or where you fall short. If you lose in the other world, increase your resistance there. If you can’t manage your Ki due to blocking, increase your toughness.

Typically the best way to block attacks is to do it before you take each hit, over holding the button down. Certain attacks have enough of a delay that you can actually block, wait to regain your Ki and then block again to withstand attacks.

As you progress, look into useful abilities like sloth to help you overcome tricky parts.

Don’t be afraid to use summons. Regardless of what people say, Nioh 2 is not a super easy game and there is no shame in using any and all mechanics to your advantage.

You can also find more general tips here.

How to Defeat Ryomen Sukuna

There really isn’t much to Ryomen Sukuna. If you keep your distance and/or allow yourself to get grabbed, odds are you’re going to die but so much of this fight can be avoided if you just burst counter him. Thankfully, Nioh 2 agrees, as it makes things very easy.

Not only does he frequently use attacks you can counter, the timing is pretty easy to get right. Simply wait until he is about to hit you and counter away. By doing this repeatedly he will die relatively quickly and without much of a struggle.