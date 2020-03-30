This Week’s New Releases 3/29 – 4/4; Resident Evil 3, Persona 5 Royal and More

As we all wonder what is going on with the COVID-19 crisis, we thankfully have a couple exciting releases to pass the time. These include the remake of Resident Evil 3, Persona 5 Royal adding more content to the beloved RPG and plenty of other exciting titles.

First off we have Resident Evil 3 bringing a familiar story to modern times. Given the subject matter it might be touchy for some, the game is called Biohazard in Japan after all, it offers a nice change of pace from the extremely violent and fast paced DOOM Eternal. Given the extreme attention to detail and situations to overcome, it should act as a nice distraction for things going on around you.

If that isn’t enough, Persona 5 Royal adds a bit more to the adventure. We enjoyed it enough to give it a perfect score and critics can’t stop talking about it. Seriously, if you loved the original or skipped out on it, we can’t recommend it enough.

And for anyone looking for something else, the full list is below:

Monday 3/30

Rushberry Mercs (PC)

Kill Yourself (PC)

Tuesday 3/31

Persona 5 Royal (PS4)

Bubble Bobble 4 Friends (Switch)

Zombie Army Trilogy (Switch)

Cork The Volcano (PC)

Abacus Finch (PC)

Treachery In Beatdown City (Switch/PC)

Fates Of Ort (PC)

Curious Expedition (PS4)

Wednesday 4/1

Wurroom (PS4/Switch)

Easy Puzzle: Bridges (PC)

Thursday 4/2

Curious Expedition (Switch)

SpelunKing: The Mine Match (PC)

Lock ‘N Load Tactical Digital (PC)

Rascal Fight (Switch)

Easy Puzzle: Streets (PC)

Friday 4/3