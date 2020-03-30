Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remaster Reportedly launches tomorrow

Sources have revealed that the remastered version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is to launch tomorrow, 31st March according to a leak going around of a PlayStation Store listing. The nature of the remaster will include an updated single-player campaign and graphics.

To those unaware, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is Activision’s 2009 entry into the Call of Duty franchise, and is the sequel to the original Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare; which had its own remastered version back in 2016.

Titled simply as, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: Campaign Remastered, it appeared on the German PlayStation Store The listing has its price set at €25 (around $30) and suggests to only include the Campaign, and would not include the Multiplayer mode. Mostly due to most maps from the game being available in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. The listing also included some screenshots and a trailer.

BREAKING: Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered Trailer has been leaked.



RT if you're hyped. pic.twitter.com/5FipfcNt1N — MW2 Remastered (@MW2Remastered4K) March 30, 2020

Activision is reportedly going to have the Modern Warfare 2 Remaster sell alongside Modern Warfare and Warzone and players who purchase the remaster, will receive a bundle of items they’ll be able to use in both Modern Warfare and Warzone, and if players purchase the bundle instead, they’ll be rewarded a free copy of the remaster.

We currently do not have any confirmation on if the game will also be available on other platforms, but for now, all we can do is wait for more information, supposedly coming tomorrow.