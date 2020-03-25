Mortal Kombat 11 Still Likely to Get Ashley J. Williams as a Fighter

Probably the worst kept secret in gaming right now, is that Ashley J. Williams will be a fighter in Mortal Kombat 11. This rumor started with datamining suggest a number of characters, including Terminator, Spawn and Joker who were all ultimately confirmed, would be revealed and has since had a number of rather sloppy confirmations.

The latest appeared in the boilerplate at the bottom of the e-mail Warner Brothers Games sent out to inform players Spawn is now available.

Official e-mail from Warner Brother Games

This is also far from the first or honestly even third time they’ve made such a blunder. In addition to the data suggesting he was part of the plan and originally intended to be in the first Kombat Pack, the chainsaw sound in mentioning another character strongly implied him over what turned out to be the Joker, he has been mentioned a number of times officially before being removed.

Early Google searches showed both him and the Terminator being mentioned as part of the game. When Shang Tsung was added his name was briefly mentioned and then removed.

And on the other end, Bruce Campbell, the actor who plays Ashley J. Williams in Evil Dead, Army of Darkness and the Showtime series Ash vs Evil Dead, commented that the rumors were false. However, as many have noted, the tweet mentions “Evil Dead’s Ash,” whereas the official e-mail describes him as Army of Darkness Ash.

While this still is far from confirmation, as things constantly change and they could have an issue with balancing him or an agreement with the company about how to present the character, it’s good to know he is still potentially coming to Mortal Kombat 11. Not only would he fit in well with the series, he did ultimately fight Freddy and Jason in the past, he could add a lot of levity and charm to the series, not unlike Johnny Cage. But still, time will tell if he actually ends up being included.