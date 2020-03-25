Code Vein ‘Lord of Thunder’ DLC now available

Features a new boss, new weapons, new blood veils, and more

Bandai Namco released today the third major downloadable content for Code Vein, titled “Lord of Thunder” for $9.99 and as part of the $24.99 Season Pass.

Fans looking forward to more challenges in Code Vein should definitely consider picking this new DLC today. It will feature new weapons, blood veils, and more.

Below is an overview of the new DLC, via its store page listings:

New powerful foes await in the third Code Vein downloadable content, “Lord of Thunder.” In addition to new weapons, Blood Veils, and blood codes being added, alternate costumes for your partners are now obtainable from newly added areas in the Depths. This add-on is also available as part of Code Vein Deluxe Edition, which features both the full game and the Season Pass that gives access to additional downloadable content.

Code Vein is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Check out below the DLC trailer: