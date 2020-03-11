Zombie Army 4 Mission 1: Terror Lab DLC now available

Explore a brand-new location in both single-player and co-op campaign

Rebellion released today the first mission DLC for Zombie Army 4: Dead War titled, Terror Lab, which retails for $6.99 standalone or it’s included with the $34.99 Season One Pass.

Terror Lab is the first of the three planned mission DLCs for Zombie Army 4: Dead War. In Terror Lab, players will explore brand new location that can be played in both single or co-op mode.

Here’s an overview of the Terror Lab mission, via Rebellion:

The Fuhrer has been defeated, but the dead still rise. Infiltrate a mysterious laboratory, tear your way through zombified researchers and solve the mystery of the zombie scourge!

Terror Lab is the first mission in Hell Cult, a new hair-raising three-part Zombie Army 4: Dead War campaign!

Explore a brand-new location in this terrifying mission in co-op or single player, complete with new collectibles! The Fuhrer may be gone, but the Dead War rages on!

In addition, Rebellion also shared a road map for the upcoming DLC content for Season Pass holders of Zombie Army 4: Dead Wear:

March 10

  • Campaign Mission “Terror Lab”
  • American Sea Captain
  • PPSH Submachine Gun Bundle
  • M1 Semi-auto Carbine Bundle
  • Molten Lava Weapon Skins
  • Classic Boris Outfit
  • Free Horde Map “Undead Wood”

April 2020

  • Campaign Mission “Blood Count”
  • Renegade Officer
  • Bloodsoaked Weapon Skins
  • Gas Mask Headgear Bundle
  • Mortar Shotgun Bundle

May 2020

  • Mission Pack #3
  • Character Pack #3
  • Character Skins #3
  • Weapon Pack #3
  • Weapon Pack #9
  • Weapon Skins #4

Summer 2020

  • New Free Mode
  • New Free Difficulty Level
  • Free Horde Map #2
  • Weapon Pack #10
  • Weapon Pack #11
  • Weapon Skins #5
  • Charms Pack #1

Zombie Army 4: Dead War is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Epic Games Store.

Check out the DLC trailer released for the game:

