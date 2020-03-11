Zombie Army 4 Mission 1: Terror Lab DLC now available

Explore a brand-new location in both single-player and co-op campaign

Rebellion released today the first mission DLC for Zombie Army 4: Dead War titled, Terror Lab, which retails for $6.99 standalone or it’s included with the $34.99 Season One Pass.

Terror Lab is the first of the three planned mission DLCs for Zombie Army 4: Dead War. In Terror Lab, players will explore brand new location that can be played in both single or co-op mode.

Here’s an overview of the Terror Lab mission, via Rebellion:

The Fuhrer has been defeated, but the dead still rise. Infiltrate a mysterious laboratory, tear your way through zombified researchers and solve the mystery of the zombie scourge!



Terror Lab is the first mission in Hell Cult, a new hair-raising three-part Zombie Army 4: Dead War campaign!



Explore a brand-new location in this terrifying mission in co-op or single player, complete with new collectibles! The Fuhrer may be gone, but the Dead War rages on!

In addition, Rebellion also shared a road map for the upcoming DLC content for Season Pass holders of Zombie Army 4: Dead Wear:

March 10

Campaign Mission “Terror Lab”

American Sea Captain

PPSH Submachine Gun Bundle

M1 Semi-auto Carbine Bundle

Molten Lava Weapon Skins

Classic Boris Outfit

Free Horde Map “Undead Wood”

April 2020

Campaign Mission “Blood Count”

Renegade Officer

Bloodsoaked Weapon Skins

Gas Mask Headgear Bundle

Mortar Shotgun Bundle

May 2020

Mission Pack #3

Character Pack #3

Character Skins #3

Weapon Pack #3

Weapon Pack #9

Weapon Skins #4

Summer 2020

New Free Mode

Mode New Free Difficulty Level

Difficulty Level Free Horde Map #2

Horde Map #2 Weapon Pack #10

Weapon Pack #11

Weapon Skins #5

Charms Pack #1

Zombie Army 4: Dead War is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Epic Games Store.

