Zombie Army 4 Mission 1: Terror Lab DLC now available

Rebellion released today the first mission DLC for Zombie Army 4: Dead War titled, Terror Lab, which retails for $6.99 standalone or it’s included with the $34.99 Season One Pass.
Terror Lab is the first of the three planned mission DLCs for Zombie Army 4: Dead War. In Terror Lab, players will explore brand new location that can be played in both single or co-op mode.
Here’s an overview of the Terror Lab mission, via Rebellion:
The Fuhrer has been defeated, but the dead still rise. Infiltrate a mysterious laboratory, tear your way through zombified researchers and solve the mystery of the zombie scourge!
Terror Lab is the first mission in Hell Cult, a new hair-raising three-part Zombie Army 4: Dead War campaign!
Explore a brand-new location in this terrifying mission in co-op or single player, complete with new collectibles! The Fuhrer may be gone, but the Dead War rages on!
In addition, Rebellion also shared a road map for the upcoming DLC content for Season Pass holders of Zombie Army 4: Dead Wear:
March 10
- Campaign Mission “Terror Lab”
- American Sea Captain
- PPSH Submachine Gun Bundle
- M1 Semi-auto Carbine Bundle
- Molten Lava Weapon Skins
- Classic Boris Outfit
- Free Horde Map “Undead Wood”
April 2020
- Campaign Mission “Blood Count”
- Renegade Officer
- Bloodsoaked Weapon Skins
- Gas Mask Headgear Bundle
- Mortar Shotgun Bundle
May 2020
- Mission Pack #3
- Character Pack #3
- Character Skins #3
- Weapon Pack #3
- Weapon Pack #9
- Weapon Skins #4
Summer 2020
- New Free Mode
- New Free Difficulty Level
- Free Horde Map #2
- Weapon Pack #10
- Weapon Pack #11
- Weapon Skins #5
- Charms Pack #1
Zombie Army 4: Dead War is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Epic Games Store.
Check out the DLC trailer released for the game: