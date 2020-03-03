PlayStation Now gets Control, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and more

Sony Interactive Entertainment is pleased to reveal today that new games such as Control, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider are available for play for those who are subscribed to PlayStation Now.

PlayStation Now is a streaming service by Sony for the PlayStation 4 and PC that allows their subscriber to stream or download across 800 PlayStation 4, PS2, and PS3 games. A seven-day free trial is available for those who want to try the service or subscriber for $9.99 a month or $59.99 annually.

Find below the list of new games such as Control that are available now on PlayStation Now:

Control (505 Games / Remedy Entertainment) – Available until August 31

Dead or Alive 5 Last Round (Koei Tecmo / Team Ninja)

Nascar Heat 3 (704Games / Monster Games)

Nights of Azure (Koei Tecmo / Gust)

Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon (Koei Tecmo / Gust)

Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIII (Koei Tecmo)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Square Enix / Eidos Montreal) – Available until September 7

Toukiden Kiwami (Koei Tecmo / Omega Force)

Toukiden 2 (Koei Tecmo / Omega Force)

Warriors All-Stars (Koei Tecmo / Omega Force)

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Bethesda Softworks / MachineGames)

In addition to new games, Sony also announced that PlayerUnknown’s Battleground’s stay on PlayStation Now has been extended from its previously announced March 3 cut off.