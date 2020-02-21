Steam Game Comedy Night Now Coming To iOS And Android

The very funny and enjoyable Comedy Night which was available only on Steam is now coming out soon for Apple and Google Play devices.



The official Comedy Night Facebook page announced that the game will be releasing soon on iOS and Android. You can also already sign up for beta access by clicking here.



If you have never played the game before, it pretty much allows you to become a real life stand up comedian. People online can see how funny you are.



There are even some lobbies out there that let you try and sing. There are many great singers out there if you stay around long enough.



For more info about the game, check out the official details posted down below.

Perform

Perform in front of a live audience as an individual or go head to head with another performer. If you are an aspiring comedian this is a great sandbox to try out new material and perfect your show. If you can sing, see how a live audience responds in the open mic singing rooms or take other players down in rap battle sessions.

Watch

Be part of the audience and decide which performers stay or go by voting them off the stage. Heckle players or encourage them as they do their best to entertain you.

Create

Players have full control over custom avatars as they use different styles and animations to enhance the performance.