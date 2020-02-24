This Week’s New Releases 2/23 – 2/29; Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection, Samurai Showdown and More

As we get further into the new year, we’re starting to see some really exciting games release. This week we have Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection, Samurai Showdown, One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows and Metro on Switch.

Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection brings a number of great games together for a much needed collection. With Zero focusing on different gameplay elements than the traditional games and more to look forward to, it should be a collection that makes a number of gamers very happy.

Joining it is Samurai Showdown on Switch. This title took a bit of time to finally release on Switch but the delay will ideally be worth it. In this slow paced fighting game, the focus is less on tactics and more on punishing your opponent. For this reason it made it hard to suggest, but if you’re looking for a different experience, it will offer you that.

As for One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows, it looks to be your standard anime fighting game. With it having all the charms you would expect from One Punch Man and the simple gameplay elements found in these games, it should be an experience that many fans will, if nothing else, enjoy for the ability to live out your dream fights.

Finally, the beloved Metro series lands on Switch. How they perform and fans over there will react has yet to be seen but it’s always a good thing to see a new experience land over there.

But, if you’re interested in seeing everything set to release, you can find the list below:

Monday 2/24

Project AETHER: First Contact (PC)

Money Loves Silence (PC)

Tuesday 2/25

Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection (PS4/Switch/PC/XBO)

Samurai Showdown (Switch)

Sayonara Wild Hearts (XBO)

Rune Factory 4 (Switch)

Space Channel 5 VR: Kinda Funky News Flash (VR)

Wednesday 2/26

Hero Must Die. Again (PS4/Switch/PC)

Thursday 2/27

Soul Axiom (Switch)

Served! (Switch)

Friday 2/28