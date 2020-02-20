Black Desert getting cross-play support for consoles

Pearl Abyss is pleased to reveal today that on March 4, Black Desert for both Xbox One and PlayStation 4 will receive an update that allows cross-play support.

With Black Desert getting cross-play support, players will be able to play with one another regardless of whether they are playing on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Sadly, there’s no word yet if PC cross-play support is coming with consoles, similar to how Final Fantasy XIV is able to cross-play between PS4 and PC.

For newcomers, here’s an overview of the game, via Pearl Abys:

Black Desert is an open-world action MMORPG with cutting-edge visuals and a skill-based combat system that redefines the genre. Black Desert has the most developed character customization system of any game that is currently on the market, allowing users to become their true selves with unique avatars. The MMO is known for its intuitive controls, beautifully designed world and extensive lore, which has successfully launched in over 150 countries and 12 languages to more than 30 million registered users.

In celebration of such a wondrous news, check out the trailer for Black Desert cross-play announcement:

Black Desert is available now for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.