Saints Row IV: Re-Elected launches March 27 for Switch

In the recent posting of Amazon and Gamefly, it seems that Saints Row IV: Re-Elected will be coming to Switch on March 27.
Gamers who missed out on Saints Row IV: Re-Elected back when it was released on PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and PC in August 2013 can get the Switch version on March 27. With the Switch version, players can look forward to the 25 previously released downloadable content released for the game.
Here’s an overview of the game, via Amazon’s listing:
You are the President of the United States of America, and you must save all of us on Earth. The boss of the Saints has been elected to the Presidency of the United States, but the Saints are just getting started. After a catastrophic alien invasion of Earth, led by the evil Overlord Zinyak, the Saints have been transported to a bizarro Steelport simulation. With homies new and old at their side, and an arsenal of superpowers and strange weapons, they must fight to free humanity from alien Granddaddy Zinyak’s mental grasp. The Saints have gone from the crackhouse, to the penthouse, to the White House—but now it’s up to you to free the world from Zinyak and his alien empire, saving the world in the wildest open world game ever, playable for the first time on Nintendo Switch.
Key Features
– The American Dream – Play as the President of the United States in a wild story that spans countries, time, and space. It’s up to you to free the world, now for the first time on Nintendo Switch.
– Super Hero-in-Chief – Leap over buildings. Kill people with your mind. Run through tanks. Those are just some of the powers on offer that you can wield in your quest.
– Alien Toys of Destruction – Wield an impressive array of alien vehicles and weapons. The Inflato-Ray, the Polarizer, the Disintegrator, and many more are all are yours to utilize.
– Dynamic Duo – Seamless drop-in, drop-out co-op, a Saints Row standard, improved. The only thing better than One malicious super-powered president is two!
– Tons of Content – Saints Row IV: Re-Elected contains an impressive 25 downloadable content packs, including the “Dubstep Gun (Remix) Pack,” “The Presidential Pack,” “The Commander-in-Chief Pack,” and two episodic story expansions: “Enter the Dominatrix” and “How the Saints Save Christmas.”