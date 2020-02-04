Saints Row IV: Re-Elected launches March 27 for Switch

In the recent posting of Amazon and Gamefly, it seems that Saints Row IV: Re-Elected will be coming to Switch on March 27.

Gamers who missed out on Saints Row IV: Re-Elected back when it was released on PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and PC in August 2013 can get the Switch version on March 27. With the Switch version, players can look forward to the 25 previously released downloadable content released for the game.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Amazon’s listing: