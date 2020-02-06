God Eater 3 version 2.40 update now live

New aragami, new episode, and more

Bandai Namco announced today that God Eater 3 version 2.40 is now live across all available platforms, which adds a plethora of new content.

One of the highlights of God Eater 3 version 2.40 is the addition of Keith and Neal chapters to the “Traversing the Past” episode, a new Aragami, and more.

Find below the patch notes:

Standard Missions

Added new missions to the “Extra” section.

Extra Episode

Added new episodes to “Traversing the Past”

Certification Missions

Added new Certification Missions.

Time Attack Missions

Added new Time Attack Missions.

Special Missions

Added new missions to the “Requests from Gleipnir” section.

Added new missions to the “Challenge to the Hounds” section.

Abandoned God Arcs

Added Abandoned God Arcs with new skills. These can be obtained from certain highly difficult missions.

Avatar Additions

Added new items for the Accessory A slot: Pancake Tower Animal Ears *Certain items must be unlocked by fulfilling certain conditions.

Added new items for the Accessory B slot: Face mask 4 Face Mask 5 *Certain items must be unlocked by fulfilling certain conditions.

Added new outfits: Male Rokuroku Bond Rokuroku Peak Rokuroku Hero Rokuroku Peace Female Ryoran Elegance Ryoran Glamor Ryoran Silk Ryoran Guide



Bug Fixes

Fixed various issues to provide a better gaming experience.

God Eater 3 is available now for PlayStation 4, PC via Steam, and Nintendo Switch.