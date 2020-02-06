God Eater 3 version 2.40 update now live

New aragami, new episode, and more

Bandai Namco announced today that God Eater 3 version 2.40 is now live across all available platforms, which adds a plethora of new content.

One of the highlights of God Eater 3 version 2.40 is the addition of Keith and Neal chapters to the “Traversing the Past” episode, a new Aragami, and more.

Find below the patch notes:

Standard Missions

  • Added new missions to the “Extra” section.

Extra Episode

  • Added new episodes to “Traversing the Past”

Certification Missions

  • Added new Certification Missions.

Time Attack Missions

  • Added new Time Attack Missions.

Special Missions

  • Added new missions to the “Requests from Gleipnir” section.
  • Added new missions to the “Challenge to the Hounds” section.

Abandoned God Arcs

  • Added Abandoned God Arcs with new skills. These can be obtained from certain highly difficult missions.

Avatar Additions

  • Added new items for the Accessory A slot:
    • Pancake Tower
    • Animal Ears
    • *Certain items must be unlocked by fulfilling certain conditions.
  • Added new items for the Accessory B slot:
    • Face mask 4
    • Face Mask 5
    • *Certain items must be unlocked by fulfilling certain conditions.
  • Added new outfits:
    • Male
      • Rokuroku Bond
      • Rokuroku Peak
      • Rokuroku Hero
      • Rokuroku Peace
    • Female
      • Ryoran Elegance
      • Ryoran Glamor
      • Ryoran Silk
      • Ryoran Guide

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed various issues to provide a better gaming experience.

God Eater 3 is available now for PlayStation 4, PC via Steam, and Nintendo Switch.

