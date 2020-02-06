God Eater 3 version 2.40 update now live

Bandai Namco announced today that God Eater 3 version 2.40 is now live across all available platforms, which adds a plethora of new content.
One of the highlights of God Eater 3 version 2.40 is the addition of Keith and Neal chapters to the “Traversing the Past” episode, a new Aragami, and more.
Find below the patch notes:
Standard Missions
- Added new missions to the “Extra” section.
Extra Episode
- Added new episodes to “Traversing the Past”
Certification Missions
- Added new Certification Missions.
Time Attack Missions
- Added new Time Attack Missions.
Special Missions
- Added new missions to the “Requests from Gleipnir” section.
- Added new missions to the “Challenge to the Hounds” section.
Abandoned God Arcs
- Added Abandoned God Arcs with new skills. These can be obtained from certain highly difficult missions.
Avatar Additions
- Added new items for the Accessory A slot:
- Pancake Tower
- Animal Ears
- *Certain items must be unlocked by fulfilling certain conditions.
- Added new items for the Accessory B slot:
- Face mask 4
- Face Mask 5
- *Certain items must be unlocked by fulfilling certain conditions.
- Added new outfits:
- Male
- Rokuroku Bond
- Rokuroku Peak
- Rokuroku Hero
- Rokuroku Peace
- Female
- Ryoran Elegance
- Ryoran Glamor
- Ryoran Silk
- Ryoran Guide
- Male
Bug Fixes
- Fixed various issues to provide a better gaming experience.
God Eater 3 is available now for PlayStation 4, PC via Steam, and Nintendo Switch.