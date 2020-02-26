Horizon: Zero Dawn for PC listed on Amazon

In the past few weeks, there have been rumors of Horizon: Zero Dawn coming to PC. Today, there is more reason to believe that the rumor is somewhat true as the game has been listed on Amazon France.

Unfortunately, the listing has been removed but a screenshot has been captured:

Not much of the information was released by Amazon France except the fact that it will be published by Sony. The retailer also has not released any release date, but according to the report of Kotaku back in January, the PC version is due out sometime in 2020.

Here’s an overview of the game, via PlayStation:

A Lush Post-Apocalyptic World



How have machines dominated this world, and what is their purpose? What happened to the civilization here before? Scour every corner of a realm filled with ancient relics and mysterious buildings in order to uncover your past and unearth the many secrets of a forgotten land. Defy Overwhelming Odds —

The foundation of combat in Horizon Zero Dawn is built upon the speed and cunning of Aloy versus the raw strength and size of the machines. In order to overcome a much larger and technologically superior enemy, Aloy must use every ounce of her knowledge, intelligence, and agility to survive each encounter.





Horizon: Zero Dawn is available now for PlayStation 4. As soon as Sony officially confirms Horizon: Zero Dawn is coming to PC, we’ll let you know. Stay tuned.