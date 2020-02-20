My Hero One’s Justice 2 Game Modes And Characters Revealed

Bandai Namco has now revealed the many game modes and characters you can expect to see when My Hero One’s Justice 2 comes out later this year.



There will be three major game modes in My Hero One’s Justice 2 and you can read the details from the press release posted below.

Story mode : The Story Mode will be playable from both Hero and Villain point of view and is faithful to the original anime. Over the top battles and breathtaking cinematics will set the scene and let players experiment their own justice!

Mission mode : This mode will allows players to manage their own Hero Offices. By completing missions, players will be rewarded money and fame allowing them to expand their teams and recruit their favorite characters.

Arcade mode: Each character will be able to fight pre-set battles and trigger exclusive dialogues.

Bandai Namco also revealed more information about some of the new characters joining the roster. Info can be found below.

Gang Orca: One of the top heroes, his mutant-type quirk allows him to call upon the strength of the ultimate apex predator – the Killer Whale. He uses his enhanced sense and sound wave manipulation abilities to defeat villains.

Seiji Shishikura: Seiji is one of the elite student of the prestigious Shiketsu high school. His quirk let him freely manipulate raw flesh, giving him an absolute advantage against any living creature.

Camie Utsushimi: Another Shiketsu student , Camie is also one of the most promising hero-in-training of her generation. Her body can produce a mysterious fog that alter her opponent five senses putting them in a weakened state.

Kendo Rappa: One of Overhaul's henchmen specialized in close-range combat. He is a formidable fighter looking for the strongest opponents and striving for battle were he can stake his life on the line.

My Hero One’s Justice 2 releases on March 13th, 2020 for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One platforms.