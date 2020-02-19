Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 ‘Fantastic Four: Shadow of Doom’ DLC launches March 26

Nintendo and developer Team Ninja announced today that Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order will be getting its third downloadable content pack titled, Fantastic Four: Shadow of Doom on March 26 for the Nintendo Switch.

Details as to what the DLC will be about is limited but we’re expecting to hear more soon. Players who have purchased the Expansion Pass will get it free of charge, while non-purchasers can buy it separately.

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 is available now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. Gamers wanting to buy the Expansion Pass can buy it on the eShop to avail the two DLCs released already:

Pack 1 – Marvel Knights: Curse of the Vampire

Available now

This DLC pack includes four new characters: Punisher, Blade, Moon Knight, and Morbius. This pack also includes online rankings and a new mode. In Gauntlet Mode, up to four players* take on a frenzied series of co-op challenges in rapid succession to earn rewards.

Pack 2 – X-Men: Rise of the Phoenix

Available now



Dark Phoenix, the infinitely powerful cosmic entity from one of the X-Men’s greatest sagas, unleashes an era of fiery destruction! Four more X-Men join the alliance with this DLC pack: Phoenix, Gambit, Iceman, and Cable. Plus, face-off against friends in the newly added Danger Room mode! Up to four players will compete to see who can take down enemies while being barraged by buffs and debuffs.



Bonus with purchase: Get an in-game alternative-color chef outfit for Deadpool!

Check back with us near the release date for our review coverage of Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: Fantastic Four Shadow of Doom DLC for the Nintendo Switch.