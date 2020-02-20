Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Unlikely to Get Third Fighters Pass

Even though a second fighter pass was recently revealed for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, a leaked Famitsu interview with series director Masahiro Sakurai suggests there will be no further DLC after.

While you can find the original article here, Twitter user PushDustin translated some of the key takeaways, which you can find below.

6 additional fighters are being made for Smash Ultimate. After that, there are no other plans so Smash Ultimate is almost finished. Nintendo decided the characters for the DLC. Sakurai did not. Sakurai and Nintendo aren’t planning any future entries in the Smash series right now. So he doesn’t know what will happen. Adding content to this game little by little extends Smash Ultimate’s life. So Sakurai plans to give it his all for the last 6 fighters. While working on Smash Ultimate, Sakurai can’t work on anything else. It’s coming to a point where Sakurai won’t be able to direct any new game idea. But Sakurai is okay with that. Sakurai wants to keep working to make other people happy. PushDustin

Even though we might not see anymore fighters, it seems like a good place to end the selection. There are only so many more characters they can add before they’re just adding characters and despite fans wanting guest characters, there is a point where that is just padding. Hopefully the final six Super Smash Bros. Ultimate characters will make fans happy or at least prevent another sword fighter from Fire Emblem from appearing. And, in the event that actually happens, hopefully said character will show the same level of charm we saw with the others.