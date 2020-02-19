Gothic Remake announced for next-gen consoles and PC

Two months after releasing a playable teaser for the Gothic Remake and asking the players for their feedback, it seems the answer is clear – the demand is high and the vast majority of the players were in favor of developer a remake of the critically-acclaimed Gothic.

Over 180.000 players have played the playable teaser so far. On the evening (CET) of February 16 2020, THQ Nordic took the survey offline, and hereby publicly releases the raw data of the survey, as well as highlight graphs. With more than 43.000 answered surveys and over 9.000 (yes, really!) reviews on Steam and various discussions on all social media platforms, there is enough data to check.

Gothic is a classic RPG released back in 2001. For fans looking forward for a new generation of Gothic, the developer who will lead the team is no other than THQ Nordic, where it will establish a new studio based in Barcelona, Spain.

Here’s the statement from THQ Nordic:

“We are up for the challenge to develop a full Gothic Remake which will stay as faithfully as possible to the original experience and transport the atmospheric world of Gothic into a high quality look and carefully modernizing certain gameplay mechanics.” says Reinhard Pollice Business and Product Development Director at THQ Nordic.

There’s currently no word yet as to when we’ll see or learn more about the Gothic remake but rest assured that it will go in full production soon and will be developed for PC and next-gen consoles. Expect it sometime in 2020.